Thomas Tuchel Sends Chelsea Squad Message Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Thomas Tuchel has sent his Chelsea squad a message ahead of their clash against Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Chelsea won their opening two matches of the 2021/22 season against Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

The Blues will be keen to maintain their 100 per cent start to the season.

Chelsea XI to face Liverpool: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, James, Mount, Lukaku, Havertz

Bench: Kepa, Chilwell, Chalobah, Silva, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Werner

Ahead of the clash, Tuchel said: "After the game, during the game. Let's see. It's still the third match of the season so there will be no champion after this match and there will be nobody relegated after this match.

"You need to face the challenges when they occur. It's always tough in the Premier League to play away games. Honestly, if we are at Anfield with a full crowd and Van Dijk is back, they have all the guys they want to have back on the pitch, then you know you are at one of the toughest places in Europe to play football. It's a fantastic effort, an effort that is a test for us.

"The key [to beating Liverpool last season at Anfield] was the performance on the ball, off the ball, with the ball. We were encouraged and adapted well to the fluid attacking from Liverpool. We anticipated the deep runs very well from Mane and Salah, we were spot on on the day. We have to be today again if we want the chance to have a good result.

"I think everybody is looking for that [Lukaku's battle against Van Dijk]. We have the best place to observe these kind of challenges, this is what the Premier League is about. Most of them are physical players with a huge impact to their teams. They are big personalities, fun to watch."

