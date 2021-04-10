NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Thomas Tuchel sends Chelsea squad message ahead of Porto clash in Champions League

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has told his Chelsea squad they will have to 'start from scratch' when they prepare for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against FC Porto.

Chelsea thrashed Crystal Palace 4-1 in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Selhurst Park, firmly putting their 5-2 defeat to West Brom last weekend behind them. 

It was an excellent team performance that saw Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic [2] and Kurt Zouma get on the scoresheet in south London.

sipa_32920928

The win will give Chelsea more confidence heading into their second leg clash against Porto on Tuesday, but Tuchel has told his squad they will reset ahead of the game. 

"It was clearly the performance where we created the most chances, the most touches in the opposition box, and scored the most, but you cannot compare it to Champions League matches or a game at Liverpool. But I’m happy with what we played today," Tuchel said on their win over Crystal Palace.

"I feel it is very difficult to score in the Premier League in any match. We did a great job offensively as a team. But it is a complex game, you cannot divide matches into offense and defence.

sipa_32920159

"While we were attacking we were closing the spaces. We did not allow Crystal Palace to escape the pressure, we had high ball recoveries, we were very brave in pushing up the pitch while we were attacking.

"The message we give is clear. We defend together and attack together. Nothing changes in that message. We are very happy we could create a lot but against Porto we start from scratch."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32919060
News

Thomas Tuchel sends Chelsea squad message ahead of Porto clash in Champions League

sipa_32919277
News

Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Kai Havertz's goalscoring performance during Crystal Palace win

sipa_32920928
News

Thomas Tuchel outlines Chelsea's Champions League target after Crystal Palace win

sipa_32920823
News

Thomas Tuchel praises Chelsea's 'excellent' 4-1 win over Crystal Palace

sipa_32640138
Transfer News

Stefano Pioli confirms AC Milan want to sign Fikayo Tomori on permanent basis from Chelsea this summer

sipa_32919574
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Crystal Palace 1-4 Chelsea | Premier League

sipa_32919206
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Crystal Palace 1-4 Chelsea | Premier League

sipa_32919398
Match Coverage

Crystal Palace 1-4 Chelsea: Havertz and Pulisic shine as Blues see off Eagles