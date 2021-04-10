Thomas Tuchel sends Chelsea squad message ahead of Porto clash in Champions League

Thomas Tuchel has told his Chelsea squad they will have to 'start from scratch' when they prepare for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against FC Porto.

Chelsea thrashed Crystal Palace 4-1 in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Selhurst Park, firmly putting their 5-2 defeat to West Brom last weekend behind them.

It was an excellent team performance that saw Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic [2] and Kurt Zouma get on the scoresheet in south London.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The win will give Chelsea more confidence heading into their second leg clash against Porto on Tuesday, but Tuchel has told his squad they will reset ahead of the game.

"It was clearly the performance where we created the most chances, the most touches in the opposition box, and scored the most, but you cannot compare it to Champions League matches or a game at Liverpool. But I’m happy with what we played today," Tuchel said on their win over Crystal Palace.

"I feel it is very difficult to score in the Premier League in any match. We did a great job offensively as a team. But it is a complex game, you cannot divide matches into offense and defence.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"While we were attacking we were closing the spaces. We did not allow Crystal Palace to escape the pressure, we had high ball recoveries, we were very brave in pushing up the pitch while we were attacking.

"The message we give is clear. We defend together and attack together. Nothing changes in that message. We are very happy we could create a lot but against Porto we start from scratch."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube