Tuchel: Chelsea Can't 'Regret' Leicester Defeat for 'Too Long' Ahead of Premier League & Champions League Matches

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Thomas Tuchel Sends Chelsea Squad Message Following FA Cup Final Defeat to Leicester City

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea will get back to work straight away to improve after their 1-0 defeat to Leicester City in the FA Cup final.

Chelsea fell to their second consecutive defeat in the FA Cup finals as Youri Tielemans stunning second half strike inflicted defeat on the Blues at Wembley on Saturday evening. 

Ben Chilwell thought he grabbed Chelsea's equaliser in the 89th minute, but it was ruled out for offside, leaving Chelsea heartbroken at Wembley once again. 

1002676071

The games are coming thick and fast for Chelsea and Tuchel. Three games left of the season; two league matches against Leicester City and Aston Villa, before the Champions League final on May 29.

First up is Leicester, again, on Tuesday. It's a must-win match in terms of the race for Champions League qualification. Tuchel has told his squad not to feel down for too long as they start their preparations for Tuesday's match immediately, looking for a reaction. 

What Thomas Tuchel said 

"There's nothing much to do," said Tuchel on how he can lift the momentum of the squad ahead of three big games. "We focus on our performance. This is what we always do. In a final, you take any excuse and take any result or win no matter how you get your hands on the trophy.

1002677644

"In general, though, we are about performance and we will now work out what we did well, what we can do better, to get ready on Tuesday. In sports there is no team that never loses, no player that never loses.

"Now it's about coming back, bouncing back, showing mentality again, and belief on Tuesday.

"We missed a trophy and we are very sad about it but we have another competition now with two finals against Leicester and Aston Villa. And then another final. We have enough to do so we can't regret too long."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1002677637
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Had No Luck With Decisions During Leicester City Defeat

1002674281 (1)
News

Why Reece James Played at Centre-Back for Chelsea During FA Cup Final Defeat

1002674219 (1)
News

Tuchel: Chelsea Can't 'Regret' Leicester Defeat for 'Too Long' Ahead of Premier League & Champions League Matches

1002677716
News

Tuchel: Chelsea Were Unlucky to Lose FA Cup Final vs Leicester City

1002674816
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 0-1 Leicester City | Emirates FA Cup

1002674219
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 0-1 Leicester City | Emirates FA Cup

1002674683
Match Coverage

Chelsea 0-1 Leicester City: Tielemans Screamer Delivers FA Cup Heartbreak for Blues at Wembley

1002164387
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Leicester City in FA Cup Final