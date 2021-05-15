Tuchel: Chelsea Can't 'Regret' Leicester Defeat for 'Too Long' Ahead of Premier League & Champions League Matches

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea will get back to work straight away to improve after their 1-0 defeat to Leicester City in the FA Cup final.

Chelsea fell to their second consecutive defeat in the FA Cup finals as Youri Tielemans stunning second half strike inflicted defeat on the Blues at Wembley on Saturday evening.

Ben Chilwell thought he grabbed Chelsea's equaliser in the 89th minute, but it was ruled out for offside, leaving Chelsea heartbroken at Wembley once again.

The games are coming thick and fast for Chelsea and Tuchel. Three games left of the season; two league matches against Leicester City and Aston Villa, before the Champions League final on May 29.

First up is Leicester, again, on Tuesday. It's a must-win match in terms of the race for Champions League qualification. Tuchel has told his squad not to feel down for too long as they start their preparations for Tuesday's match immediately, looking for a reaction.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"There's nothing much to do," said Tuchel on how he can lift the momentum of the squad ahead of three big games. "We focus on our performance. This is what we always do. In a final, you take any excuse and take any result or win no matter how you get your hands on the trophy.

"In general, though, we are about performance and we will now work out what we did well, what we can do better, to get ready on Tuesday. In sports there is no team that never loses, no player that never loses.

"Now it's about coming back, bouncing back, showing mentality again, and belief on Tuesday.

"We missed a trophy and we are very sad about it but we have another competition now with two finals against Leicester and Aston Villa. And then another final. We have enough to do so we can't regret too long."

