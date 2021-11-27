Thomas Tuchel Sends Chelsea Squad Message Over Competition for Places

Thomas Tuchel has told his Chelsea squad to be ready to compete for places in the side as they look to mount a Premier League title charge.

Chelsea are currently leading the way in the league after claiming 29 points from their opening 12 games this season,

The European champions are going strong following a summer which saw them strengthen in midfield and attack with the additions of Saul Niguez on loan and club-record signing Romelu Lukaku.

Tuchel's squad is stacked with depth and quality; this will only be of benefit as the Blues compete three times a week domestically and in Europe in various competitions.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea have already had plenty of injuries to deal with this season, but they have coped with the absences each week which sees them on a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.

Tuchel could welcome back Lukaku on the pitch for the first time since the end of October when they face Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

He has warned his squad that the 'competition is on' for places with selection decision for the head coach 'complex'.

"We miss all our players when they are injured and we will Romelu a lot and we are capable of finding solutions and the team is doing so well as Romelu is pushing, he is here and he is part of the team," said Tuchel.

"There are different views on the subject and the whole conversation is more complex than it seems to be. The competition is on, which is a good thing."

