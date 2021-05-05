Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea have to be at their ‘best level’ against Real Madrid to reach Champions League final

Sports Illustrated home
Thomas Tuchel sends Chelsea squad warning ahead of crucial Real Madrid clash in Champions League

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea need to be at their very best against Real Madrid if they want to progress into the Champions League final.

Chelsea are in pole position to reach the final in Istanbul later this month after the 1-1 draw in the first leg in Madrid last week. Christian Pulisic’s vital away goal puts the Blues in a commanding position ahead of Madrid’s visit to Stamford Bridge.

The tie could’ve been over in Spain but Chelsea squandered chance after chance allowing Real back into the game through a stunning Karim Benzema volley.

It’s finely poised for the second leg and Tuchel is aware of the challenge awaiting them against Zinedine Zidane’s men.

“For me, the challenge is to forget the result,” admitted Tuchel on the first leg draw ahead of return leg on Wednesday evening. “The challenge is always over two games; you play the first game and then you start at 0-0 again.

“I don’t know any other way to prepare a match than to encourage my tram to go out and try to win it and best your best. If we are at our best then it is a no-brainer that we go for a win, we want to win games. This club is about winning, this game is about winning, this competition is about winning.

“This is a semi-final. There is zero importance in the preparation for a match, zero, it is nothing about how we start tomorrow or prepare today. That is zero influence in the talk that we give to our players.

“We will encourage them, demand from them and we will be strong there tomorrow at 8pm as one group, as one club and a big goal to overcome Real Madrid. This will only happen if we bring our best level to the pitch and the best level means to fight to win.”

