Tuchel: Chelsea have worked too hard to let top four slip

Thomas Tuchel has told his Chelsea squad to focus against Fulham on Saturday evening as they continue their quest to secure Champions League qualification.

Chelsea are three points clear in fourth with five games remaining and a win against Scott Parker's side at Stamford Bridge will put them in a fine position to qualify for Europe's top competition next season.

May is an important month for the Blues - five league games, a Champions League semi-final second leg, an FA Cup final as well as a potential Champions League final. It's crunch time.

But for Tuchel, all eyes are on Fulham. Chelsea are taking is game-by-game and he wants full focus on Saturday for the west London derby.

"There is no doubt about it (the difficulty of getting balance right with the size of the game), we are in the middle of the race and is it always super easy to switch from competition to another? No but who cares? Everybody can do easy.

"So it is our job to switch focus, my job to find the mix and to put the players in the right mindset and to prepare for this match in a way that everybody understands the importance of it.

"Honestly, we did not work that hard and I hope the players feel the same that they did not work that hard all these weeks and matches and during the game against West Ham to give us this advantage to then let it slip through our hands by not being focused.

"Don’t get me wrong, we can lose any match, we have enough respect for opponents, for Fulham or any opponent, and for the game that you can lose any match, this can happen but it cannot happen, this is what I demand from myself: "This cannot happen. That we are not prepared, that we do not give our everything on the pitch."

"That cannot happen and this is what I will demand from myself and everybody who arrives tomorrow at the hotel at 11am tomorrow to prepare. We have to be fully on, give our very best and not hold back one per cent. We have worked too hard for this situation to now let it slip."

