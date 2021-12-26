Thomas Tuchel Sends Christian Pulisic Message as Chelsea Look to Support Fight

Thomas Tuchel was pleased to give Christian Pulisic minutes against Brentford in his preferred position on Wednesday night and insists they will continue to support the American in his fight to gather confidence.

The 23-year-old has started three of Chelsea's last five Premier League matches as they try to cope without several forwards due to Covid-19.

Pulisic won the penalty in midweek to help the Blues progress into the Carabao Cup semi-finals to set up a last four tie against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

It's been a difficult start to the season for Pulisic who missed two months of the season between September and October following an ankle injury sustained on international duty.

Tuchel has brought him back into the fold, whether by choice or enforced it's irrelevant, and the American is likely to continue in the team on Boxing Day at Villa Park.

And the Chelsea boss is backing the winger to find his full confidence again.

Ahead of the game, Tuchel told the media: "It is good to have minutes for him. Is it his very best position where he feels most comfortable? Maybe not. It is the way at the moment but he is very positive about it and he is fighting for his confidence and for the flow. While he is fighting we're supporting him."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Pulisic is likely to start in the west Midlands due to Hakim Ziyech being a major doubt. The Moroccan picked up a knock against Wolves, suffering pain, and Tuchel remains unsure if Ziyech will be available for selection on Sunday evening.

He added: "With Hakim, I’m not sure right now about his status.

"He got a kick that was very painful and I don’t know whether he will be fit for Aston Villa yet. We will need to see because there has not been a lot of time between game."

