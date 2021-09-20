Thomas Tuchel Sends Defiant Message to Chelsea Squad Following Spurs Win

Thomas Tuchel had a lot to say after Chelsea's 3-0 win over Tottenham on Sunday afternoon, stressing the importance of consistently competing at a high level.

The Blues travelled to north London on Sunday afternoon to take on Nuno Espirito Santo's Tottenham side in the London derby.

After a nervy first half from the Blues, Tuchel's side weathered the storm from Spurs and put on a spectacular display in the second half.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Tuchel sent a message to his squad, stressing how importance it is to always be competitive.

"We are competitive, and we want to be competitive.

"It’s not an excuse to say we are not ready yet. We can still produce results, that’s what we want at the club, what I want from myself and the team, we want to win.

"We are competitive on this level to win already. But we still have things to improve, the first-half is proof of that."

Tuchel's side had to face adversity during the game after suffering a difficult first half, most of which was spent on the back foot.

But after a change of structure at half-time that saw N'Golo Kante come on for Mason Mount, the Blues were right back in the game.

"We are struggling in the moment, not everything is going easy. But it’s not a bad thing, it’s good to have these hard situations now and to overcome them, to fight through them.

"It’s good because we are able to produce wins, deserved wins also in Champions League and the league.

"It’s a good basis to keep on going because it counts now, and not in three months or tomorrow."

