Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to the club's academy stars amid some of their recent breakthroughs into the first team.

The Blues have seen the introduction of a number of youth players over the last few years, with the likes of Mason Mount and Reece James now becoming key members of the squad.

Tuchel has also given some of the youngsters' first senior appearances this season, with Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavier Simons all featuring against Brentford in the Carabao Cup earlier in the season.

The German boss spoke to the media ahead of their FA Cup semi-final clash against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon, and sent a message to the academy players amid their hopes of making it into the first team.

“We will always use as many academy players where possible. I said before I think it makes the club very special and makes every team in the world very special if you have the mix between world class players, big personalities from abroad and outside the club mixed with academy boys.

"It is very important also for academy boys to match the level, to realise the level of commitment, of professionalism, of players that come from other clubs, bring the best of their cultures.

"It is very important for our youngsters and academy players to accept that mix and accept that challenge. Then it can be very special because this is what makes teams special, that there are plates from the academy.”

Chelsea are in the last four of the FA Cup for the third consecutive season, having lost the last two finals.

They have had to overcome Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle, Luton Town and Middlesbrough on their way to Wembley this season.

