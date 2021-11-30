'We Need to Create the Chances' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Promise to Chelsea Attackers Ahead of Watford Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made a promise to his attackers that the team will create chances for them to score this season.

This comes after Chelsea were wasteful in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United, much to the frustration of the Blues faithful.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Watford, Tuchel has encouraged his strikers to take their chance as he praised them for their work off the ball.

IMAGO / Sportimage

When asked about the lack of goals in the Blues' attack, Tuchel said: “I think they try hard. Their contribution to our style of game, to the high pressing, is immense. We can see this in every game live but also the datas after the matches.

"We should maybe take into account that when they arrive with the chances, they don’t arrive fully relaxed. Sometimes they breathe hard when they arrive. Maybe that causes us a bit of precision sometimes but we scored many goals before.

He then continued to discuss Chelsea's performance against Manchester United and how the attackers should have added to the scoreline.

IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

"This game (against Manchester United) I agree. We had a similar game in terms of chances and result against Burnley at home," he said. "It is also a good sign when we are not happy to draw against Man United. We have the feeling we deserve more. We trust them. They have the quality to score for us.

"It is on us to bring them in positions where it is possible for them to score and to do this as often as possible and maybe more often if it is a moment where they find it a bit harder.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

"We need to create the chances because they have the quality and absolutely want. They have a huge impact to our defensive game and the high pressing. That’s why in general we are absolutely happy and calm.”

Chelsea will be hoping that their forward players can add to the scoresheet against Watford as club-record signing Romelu Lukaku is fit to play.

