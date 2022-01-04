'Keep on Supporting' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Fans Over Romelu Lukaku's Return

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to the Blues' fans regarding Romelu Lukaku's return to action after the Belgian was involved in a controversial interview with Sky Sport Italia.

The situation has been resolved after positive talks between the pair, with Lukaku set to return to Chelsea action.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel sent a message to Chelsea fans regarding Lukaku's situation.

This comes after Tuchel revealed he has zero doubts over the Belgian's commitment to Chelsea, putting his faith in the striker to give his all for his club.

When asked about how he feels Chelsea fans will react to Lukaku returning to the team following his exclusion against Liverpool, Tuchel said: "“He is very aware of what happened and what he created.

"He feels the responsibility to clean the mess up. Maybe we will have a bit of smell still from it, of course. He can handle it. There’s also no other choice."

The head coach continued to state that Lukaku cannot expect the fans to be happy with his actions.

"He cannot expect now everybody to be super happy the very next day," he continued. "He is still our player and we have good reasons and a lot of reasons to make him play for us and convince him, to fight hard that he is our player. We are happy that he is our player and we will protect him."

Tuchel concluded by encouraging the Chelsea faithful, who were in fine voice of support for the manager against Liverpool, to support the team.

"In the end it is very important that the stadium supports the team, even if somebody has a different opinion on it or strongly disagrees. It is about the team and everything we do. I hope the supporters can take this also and keep on supporting the team because we are in the moment where we need the support.” he finished.