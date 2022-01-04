'Keep on Supporting' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Fans Over Romelu Lukaku's Return

Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Fans Over Romelu Lukaku's Return

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to the Blues' fans regarding Romelu Lukaku's return to action after the Belgian was involved in a controversial interview with Sky Sport Italia.

The situation has been resolved after positive talks between the pair, with Lukaku set to return to Chelsea action.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel sent a message to Chelsea fans regarding Lukaku's situation.

imago1008894623h (1)

This comes after Tuchel revealed he has zero doubts over the Belgian's commitment to Chelsea, putting his faith in the striker to give his all for his club.

When asked about how he feels Chelsea fans will react to Lukaku returning to the team following his exclusion against Liverpool, Tuchel said: "“He is very aware of what happened and what he created. 

Read More

"He feels the responsibility to clean the mess up. Maybe we will have a bit of smell still from it, of course. He can handle it. There’s also no other choice." 

imago1008892463h

The head coach continued to state that Lukaku cannot expect the fans to be happy with his actions.

"He cannot expect now everybody to be super happy the very next day," he continued. "He is still our player and we have good reasons and a lot of reasons to make him play for us and convince him, to fight hard that he is our player. We are happy that he is our player and we will protect him."

Tuchel concluded by encouraging the Chelsea faithful, who were in fine voice of support for the manager against Liverpool, to support the team.

"In the end it is very important that the stadium supports the team, even if somebody has a different opinion on it or strongly disagrees. It is about the team and everything we do. I hope the supporters can take this also and keep on supporting the team because we are in the moment where we need the support.” he finished.

imago1008894611h (1)
News

'Keep on Supporting' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Fans Over Romelu Lukaku's Return

51 seconds ago
imago1008894652h
News

Revealed: Cesar Azpilicueta's Contract Demands Amid Chelsea Standoff

30 minutes ago
imago1008894006h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Romelu Lukaku's Return to Chelsea Training Ahead of Spurs Tie

1 hour ago
imago1007587612h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Spurs: Romelu Lukaku Returns as Christian Pulisic Plays Wing-Back

1 hour ago
imago1007454972h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Have Accepted Romelu Lukaku's Apology Ahead of Spurs Clash

2 hours ago
imago1008889386h
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Carabao Cup

2 hours ago
imago0034655518h
News

Antonio Conte Discusses Emotional Chelsea Return Ahead of Spurs Tie

3 hours ago
imago1005603673h
News

Christensen & Chalobah: Chelsea Could be Handed Double Injury Blow Ahead of Spurs Tie

3 hours ago