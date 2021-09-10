'Finds Rhythm & Confidence' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Forward Timo Werner

Thomas Tuchel has issued Timo Werner the responsibility of being a 'decisive player' for Chelsea but to ensure he fights for his place in the side.

Werner has taken his time to settle into life in England after his switch from RB Leipzig last summer. The 25-year-old's debut season difficult to say the least, adapting to a new team, country and culture but he did manage 52 appearances for the Blues in all competitions last term, scoring 12 and providing 15 assists for his teammates.

He has featured twice for Chelsea so far this season in the Premier League and was on fire in the international break with Germany, scoring three goals for his country.

The Chelsea forward faces tougher competition to start week in week out under Tuchel thanks to the summer arrival of Romelu Lukaku.

But Tuchel is confident both will benefit from playing with each other in the Chelsea side, focusing on their complimenting abilities. But despite the praise, the German was stern in what Werner needs to do to ensure he utilises his qualities and stays in the side when he makes the breakthrough.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"I am sure that we will find games and solutions where we play with both of them," started Tuchel on Werner and his possible relationship with Lukaku in the Chelsea attack.

"We did already with double strikers, Timo and Romelu can be a good fit together. Timo loves to play around a reference up front and Romelu is clearly our reference. He is a tall, physical player.

"The most important is that he finds his rhythm, confidence and joy and makes his point, makes his way in the team. The players are responsible to fight for their position and once they have it to not give it away. That’s where we are.

"We are very happy that he scored, that he played. From here on we go. We have a squad with not too many players but with high quality and ambition. Timo is clearly a guy that we count on and it is absolutely necessary that we have him on a high level. He can be decisive for us."

