November 29, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Forwards Following Man United Draw

Author:

Thomas Tuchel knows Chelsea can be better in the final third after only managing a 1-1 draw against Manchester United. 

Chelsea were punished for their mistake as Jorginho failed to control a high ball on the half-way line which saw Jadon Sancho take full advantage and race in on goal to slot past Edouard Mendy. 

Jorginho netted from the penalty spot in the 69th minute to make amends, but despite having 24 shots on goal, six of those being on target. 

It sees the Blues having 49 shots in their previous two Premier league outings which has seen them drop points against both Burnley and Manchester United. 

Tuchel insisted he was still satisfied with his squad as they sit top of the table, one point clear, but told his forwards they need to do better with the chances created.

"How can you not be satisfied? I'm happy with the way we play and happy with the courage and intensity we show. The will and ambition...this is a hungry team and a team that plays with a lot of effort. This is what I like.

"It's exciting to coach and also exciting to watch. It's like this. We can play a game like against Juventus and maybe if we don't score the first goal from a set-piece or if Thiago (Silva) doesn't save the (Alvaro) Morata chance on the line it's possible we play the same game and play a draw.

"This is can happen. We don't want it to happen and we try hard to get the reward for performances like this. But I am absolutely happy with what the players put in. We created chances, had deliveries, had a huge amount of shots. Can we take them better? Yes.

"We had so many high ball recoveries, so can we maybe create more chances from this superiority and ball wins? Yes, maybe. But listen, we put in the effort and the spectators feel that.

"So the energy is right, the quality is right, and the result is the result. Today it wasn't in our favour. It should've been but we have to accept."

