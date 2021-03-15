NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Thomas Tuchel sends message to Chelsea forwards on how to improve goalscoring record

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea forwards have to take responsibility for their lack of cutting edge in front of goal, admitting there is little that the coaching staff can do to help them find the net.

Chelsea have built on their success under Tuchel from the back, which has seen the Blues only concede two goals from 12 games. 

It has seen the Blues yet to suffer defeat under the German, but the difficulty has been in front of goal to kill games off or find the decisive goal to turn draws into wins. 

sipa_32614364

The Chelsea attacking cohort have had plenty of chances but they've failed to be ruthless when it counts. 

And Tuchel has conceded that their isn't much he can do to help out-of-form strikers find the goal during games.

He said: "It is not so much about the coaches that they have but it is in their blood [to score]; it is in their approach to this game.

"Timo is clearly one of these guys who has always scored a huge amount of goals and defined himself as the guy who has the last touch on the field. This is a very unique character and position. It is a sensitive position.

sipa_32563830

"I believe it is not important who is coaching them to shape their goalscoring mentality but we are here to help everybody and at the moment for us it is important to keep them focused on the process and help them.

"It is not just to look at the result, whether the ball is in or not in, it is the process that matters and it can help you escape the pressure that they put on themselves. They should ask themselves is my decision making good, is my technique good, is my vision clear enough.

"If you focus on these points, hit the ball well and the result will take care of itself. That means you will find the back of the net soon. If you hit the ball, close your eyes and hope for the love of God, then that's what we try to implement and help.

"Of course, we have some exercises in training for finishing but it is clear you can train, show videos but, in the end, a striker just has to score. That's what you need for confidence and there's no substitute for that."

