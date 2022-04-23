Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Players & Fans to Help Boost Home Form

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has urged his players and fans to keep going and trust in the team to help boost their recent poor home form.

The European champions have lost their last three consecutive games at Stamford Bridge to Brentford, Real Madrid and Arsenal throughout April, conceding 11 goals across the three games.

This weekend, they prepare to face David Moyes' West Ham at home again where they will desperately be hoping for their form to re-appear.

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of the weekend clash, Tuchel urged his side to push on despite their recent poor run of form.

“It’s a bit fragile at the moment I have to say. It was against Brentford, was against Real Madrid. Was straight away better in the next three games.

"Now we had a good start to the match (vs Arsenal). I was very happy with the energy, the quality.

"We have a row of three home games with similar results that we absolutely don’t like.

"It is now the job to convince the players to keep going, supporters to keep pushing and hang in positive because we have a lot to build on, rely on and trust.

"Don’t get superstitious now and believe in things that aren’t there. It is another challenge on top of it.”

Chelsea have seven games remaining in the Premier League, as well as their FA Cup final clash with Liverpool on 14 May that will see a repeat of the Carabao Cup final earlier this year.

It is safe to say, Tuchel will be eager for his side's performances to pick up soon.

