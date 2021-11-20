Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Players Following Leicester Triumph

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to his squad after an impressive 3-0 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The Blues were in fine form and had the ball in the back of the net on six occasions, just for three goals to be disallowed due to offside.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel sent a message to his players.

He was asked about Christian Pulisic, who scored off the bench to seal the victory.

Speaking on the American, Tuchel praised him as he said: "This is one of his key qualities to arrive in the box and into the six-yard box. We need this, he gives something in terms of sprints, intensity on and off the ball, but he is at the end of the attacks."

He then continued to send a message to the rest of the Chelsea squad, that they must be hungry to score like the USMNT captain is.

"He is hungry to score and this is where we need players." he continued.



Chelsea have relied heavily on their defender's for goals this season, with Antonio Rudiger's opener against Leicester the 13th different goal scored by a defender.

Therefore, Tuchel will be hoping that his forward players can add to the goals as Pulisic did from the bench.

