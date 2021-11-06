Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Squad Ahead of Burnley Clash

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has sent a message of intent to his Chelsea squad as they prepare to face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

    Chelsea sit top of the Premier League table whilst Burnley are just outside of the relegation zone heading into the game.

    Speaking ahead of the clash, Tuchel told his players they must be at 100 per cent in order to get victory.

    imago1007587450h

    Read More

    He said: "I know that we demand a lot in the moment. It is important we demand a lot of ourselves. 

    "We expect a very tough opponent tomorrow who is a bit short of points but not performance. Burnley plays a very strong, intense game. They have a very courageous approach like how they played at Manchester City, high intensive pressing. We have to be on our best level to find the solution and match the intensity they bring to the games. 

    imago1007504040h

    "We demand a lot from our players and ourselves but it is necessary that we bring all this to the pitch because there’s a strong opponent waiting. It could be human or reasonable to say ‘okay, we have already six from seven matches, okay somehow we will manage it again because it is a home game, we are a strong squad’.

    "We need to be on a high level, 95 per cent is not enough. We need to push everybody no matter if we are tired or not."

    The match comes before the November international break as the Blues look to extend their lead atthe top of the table.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007587452h
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Squad Ahead of Burnley Clash

    just now
    imago1000563980h
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Progress Since Burnley Clash Last Year

    30 minutes ago
    imago1007587450h
    News

    'Too Many Games' - Thomas Tuchel Gives Honest Assessment on November International Break

    1 hour ago
    imago1007482244h
    News

    Revealed: When Thomas Tuchel Expects Chelsea's Injured Players to Return

    1 hour ago
    imago1007760652h
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger 'Likes' Manager Carlo Ancelotti Amid Real Madrid Links

    2 hours ago
    imago0048771335h
    News

    'Not Everybody Will be Happy' - Thomas Tuchel on Callum Hudson-Odoi's Decision to Snub England Call-Up

    10 hours ago
    imago1007679636h
    News

    'He is Standing Out' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Conor Gallagher Admission Amid Crystal Palace Form

    10 hours ago
    imago1007006683h
    News

    Matt Miazga Reveals Chelsea Blocked Anderlecht Transfer Before Alaves Loan

    11 hours ago