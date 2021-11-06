Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Squad Ahead of Burnley Clash

Thomas Tuchel has sent a message of intent to his Chelsea squad as they prepare to face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea sit top of the Premier League table whilst Burnley are just outside of the relegation zone heading into the game.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Tuchel told his players they must be at 100 per cent in order to get victory.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He said: "I know that we demand a lot in the moment. It is important we demand a lot of ourselves.

"We expect a very tough opponent tomorrow who is a bit short of points but not performance. Burnley plays a very strong, intense game. They have a very courageous approach like how they played at Manchester City, high intensive pressing. We have to be on our best level to find the solution and match the intensity they bring to the games.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

"We demand a lot from our players and ourselves but it is necessary that we bring all this to the pitch because there’s a strong opponent waiting. It could be human or reasonable to say ‘okay, we have already six from seven matches, okay somehow we will manage it again because it is a home game, we are a strong squad’.

"We need to be on a high level, 95 per cent is not enough. We need to push everybody no matter if we are tired or not."

The match comes before the November international break as the Blues look to extend their lead atthe top of the table.

