Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Squad Ahead of Carabao Cup Final vs Liverpool

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has challenged his team ahead of the Carabao Cup final on Sunday against Liverpool.

The head coach is looking for his first domestic title in England after lifting the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup in just over a year.

Speaking to the press ahead of Sunday's final, Tuchel admitted that he takes care of the preparation for the final before and has insisted he trusts his players.



When asked about what he will say to his squad ahead of the final, Tuchel admitted: “It’s not decided yet but I think maybe a lot of times I say we take care of the daily process. 

"You don’t take care of the final on the day of the final, you take care of the final on a daily basis before when nobody thinks about the final. 

"This is what brings you there and then the closer you get, the more routine, the more behaviours and principles must be installed that you can trust yourself and be free. In the end the tension is growing. 



"We try to give less information, try to trust them and in our skills. For me, it is not the moment to do crazy things, crazy talks. Even that changes from occasion to occasion, who the opponent is.

"I don’t want to give you more insight actually!” 

The Blues boss faces several selection headaches in the front line and goalkeeper departments as well as having to make a decision about the involvement of REece James when Chelsea face Liverpool at Wembley.

