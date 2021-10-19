'We Should Not Underestimate' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Squad Ahead of Malmo Tie

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to his squad ahead of their Champions League tie against Malmo.

The Blues are currently second in their group behind Juventus and above Zenit, as well as their opponents on Wednesday night.

It will be their third game in the competition this season as they continue the defence of their title, which was won against Manchester City in May.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Speaking ahead of the fixture on Tuesday Tuchel highlighted the strength of their opposition, saying: "They are a team which play with a lot of confidence, their own style. They trust what they are doing.

"Maybe they are not used to the highest level, that's why maybe they struggle at the beginning of the group phase because the league in Sweden is not the same level like Champions League."

The Blues recently returned to action after the international break with a 1-0 win away at Premier League newcomers and fellow west London side Brentford.

Chelsea were victorious over Zenit in their opening group game of the tournament but lost away at Juventus in Turin in their previous European matchdays.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel also stated the importance of remaining cautious against the Swedish side, as he added: "We should not underestimate. We should respect them like we respect every team.

"We need to be on our top level. It is a very successful coach, as a player too. Individually they are good. They can hurt you any minute if you are not awake."

Chelsea's clash against Malmo at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night will kick off at 8:00 PM (UK).

