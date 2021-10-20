'We Have to Match Our Own Demands' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Squad Ahead of Malmo Tie

    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Squad Ahead of Malmo Clash

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to his squad ahead of their Champions League tie with Malmo on Wednesday.

    The Blues are currently second in Group H of the tournament, after beating Zenit and losing to Juventus so far this season. 

    Malmo are bottom of the group having lost both of their games so far. 

    sipa_35593230 (1)

    Speaking to Chelsea TV ahead of the match, Tuchel sent a message to his side as they prepare for Wednesday night's game, saying: "They will play as underdogs, they have nothing to lose. 

    "We have to match our own demands, standards, to be able to beat them because it's the Champions League group stages."

    Romelu Lukaku's goal against Zenit in the opening game of the group sealed the win for the Blues, as they continue the defence of their European crown.

    However, Federico Chiesa's strike just 11 seconds after the break in Turin was enough to split the two sides and Chelsea succumbed to their second defeat of the season.

    sipa_35188266

    The west London side returned to action after the international break with a 1-0 win away at Premier League newcomers Brentford on Saturday.

    Tuchel also touched upon the strength of the tournament, adding: "It is the toughest competition in Europe and to play these international matches, so full respect for the opponent and at the same time, we know how important it is to restart winning again."

    Chelsea last played Malmo in the Europa League in 2019, winning 5-1 on aggregate.

    Wednesday night's match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 8pm (UK).

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    1006966444
    News

    'We Have to Match Our Own Demands' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Squad Ahead of Malmo Tie

    46 seconds ago
    sipa_35574333 (1)
    News

    'They Have Nothing to Lose' - Thomas Tuchel Believes the Pressure's On Chelsea Against Malmo

    28 minutes ago
    sipa_35184698 (3)
    News

    Chelsea Learn Club World Cup Fate as UAE to Host Tournament in Early 2022

    1 hour ago
    sipa_33499943
    Transfer News

    Report: Juventus Wary of Chelsea's Interest in AS Monaco Midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35607497
    News

    Chelsea Learn Major Decision Ahead of Newcastle United Clash On October 30

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35593815
    Features/Opinions

    Comment: Ben Chilwell's Resurgence Has Helped Propel Chelsea in October

    2 hours ago
    sipa_32283192 (1)
    News

    Report: Chelsea Set to Learn FIFA Club World Cup Fate as Decision Expected to Be Made Over Location

    2 hours ago
    pjimage (40)
    News

    'Very, Very Close' - Tuchel Offers Positive Pulisic Injury Update

    3 hours ago