'We Have to Match Our Own Demands' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Squad Ahead of Malmo Tie

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to his squad ahead of their Champions League tie with Malmo on Wednesday.

The Blues are currently second in Group H of the tournament, after beating Zenit and losing to Juventus so far this season.

Malmo are bottom of the group having lost both of their games so far.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Speaking to Chelsea TV ahead of the match, Tuchel sent a message to his side as they prepare for Wednesday night's game, saying: "They will play as underdogs, they have nothing to lose.

"We have to match our own demands, standards, to be able to beat them because it's the Champions League group stages."

Romelu Lukaku's goal against Zenit in the opening game of the group sealed the win for the Blues, as they continue the defence of their European crown.

However, Federico Chiesa's strike just 11 seconds after the break in Turin was enough to split the two sides and Chelsea succumbed to their second defeat of the season.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The west London side returned to action after the international break with a 1-0 win away at Premier League newcomers Brentford on Saturday.

Tuchel also touched upon the strength of the tournament, adding: "It is the toughest competition in Europe and to play these international matches, so full respect for the opponent and at the same time, we know how important it is to restart winning again."

Chelsea last played Malmo in the Europa League in 2019, winning 5-1 on aggregate.

Wednesday night's match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 8pm (UK).

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube