'You Need to Refocus' - Thomas Tuchel Issues Message to Chelsea Squad Ahead of West Ham Clash

Thomas Tuchel has issued a message to his Chelsea squad ahead of their clash against West Ham, the second game in a busy festive schedule.

The Blues are competing in three different competitions across nine games throughout December, with matches coming thick and fast at a crucial stage of the season.

So far during the month Chelsea have beaten Watford away from home, with a tricky test at the London Stadium next on the agenda.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match against their London rivals, Tuchel sent a message to his squad as they all compete for spots in the German boss' starting XIs over the next few weeks.

"From Wednesday afternoon to Saturday morning, there is simply no time to dream or to lose focus. You need to refocus straight away and this is what we did.

"We had already one meeting today in the morning, we will have another in the evening to prepare our team because tomorrow there is no time to do this.

“It is tough. Sometimes we are fatigued. Sometimes it is stressful but this is what we want and this is what we love. We are in the middle of it.”

Chelsea have been unfortunate with injury problems in recent weeks, with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, N'Golo Kante and Timo Werner all being sidelined.

Some players have made returns to the matchday squads in the last couple of weeks, with rotation necessary if the Blues are to compete on all fronts this season.

