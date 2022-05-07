Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to his Chelsea squad ahead of the 2022/23 season, telling them that they must be ready for the campaign ahead.

This comes as the Blues end the current season in a disappointing third place after previously being challenged by the head coach to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool for the title.

Speaking to the press ahead of Saturday's clash against Wolves, Tuchel has sent a message to his players ahead of next season, where they will be hopeful of improving their league form.

Chelsea began the season impressively, sitting top in the early stages before a poor run of form in December derailed their title challenge.

The Blues will have played more games than anyone else in Europe by the end of the season and with injury and Covid issues plaguing the season, a third placed finish would be somewhat respectable.

Tuchel has sent a challenge to his players, though, ahead of next season as he wishes to improve and close the gap on the top two.

He said: "Whoever takes the place needs to do anything to keep the place. The race is on from first day in pre-season. In general, the teams we look at - the top two teams - of course they bring quality also from outside."

The German continued to discuss the reasons for this season's shortcomings as well as sending a rallying cry to his players to be ready to fight again next year.

"We are not to blame for injuries and Covid situations, we were a bit unlucky how it hit us. That’s it," he continued. "There’s no major doubt or fear. We are still talking about sports. I am in general a very positive person who believes things will turn out in a good way.

"It’s in our hands to make it good. Whatever comes we will start the season at some point, early July as Chelsea Football Club. Whoever is on the training pitch will need to be ready that we push them to the limit. We will be in there 100% and be ready for the fight. We will never give in or make excuses.”

