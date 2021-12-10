Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Squad Over Recent Performances

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to his side over their recent poor form, urging them not to gamble as they look to recover their form.

Tuchel's side are winless in three in all competitions, drawing with Manchester United before losing at West Ham and dropping points in a 3-3 draw with Zenit in midweek.

Speaking to the press ahead of Saturday's clash against Leeds United, Tuchel has sent a message to his Chelsea squad.

IMAGO / Russian Look

He demanded that his team must 'invest more' in order to get back to winning ways, with performances that saw them top the Premier League table recently.

"We invest more, not only by running and sprinting," he revealed. "It is also a matter of concentration, focus, support, positioning - that we stay in these matches and make sure these goals are decisive goals and the lead is a decisive lead.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"We cannot gamble on it, we cannot be sure about it. We cannot hope for it. That's not us. We should not go backwards and adjust our behaviour from the scoreboard. We are more than happy to take the risk to invest everything. Then we see what the outcome is.

"This is what is about in football and life in general. We are happy to take these risks. This is the next step. ”

The Blues must push on and work hard during a congested fixture schedule in order to find their form once again as they look to add to their silverware this season.

