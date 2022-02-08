Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Squad Ahead of Club World Cup

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to his staff and players as they prepare to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Blues' manager tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their FA Cup win against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday and has yet been able to join his side in the United Arab Emirates.

Despite this setback, Tuchel has remained in contact with his staff and players ahead of their semi-final on Wednesday.

IMAGO / Sportimage

According to The Evening Standard, the German has been speaking to his assistant Arno Michels and fellow coaching staff whilst he awaits potential travel to their training camp.

As per the report, it is believed that he has sent them a clear message ahead of their fixture along the lines of 'Don’t come back empty-handed.'

Chelsea secured qualification for the tournament thanks to their success in the Champions League last season, when they beat Manchester City 1-0 in the final to win their second ever title.

They last featured in the Club World Cup in 2012 but lost 1-0 to Corinthians in the final, meaning they will be looking to win the trophy at the second time of asking.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Blues' appearance in the tournament will be one of five different competitions they will feature in this month.

Victory against Plymouth has seen them progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup, and they will return to Premier League action when they make their way back to the capital against Crystal Palace.

Chelsea will then host Lille in the Champions League knockout stages, before ending the month with a trip to Wembley for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

