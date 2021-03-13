Thomas Tuchel sends message to Chelsea's attacking players after goalless draw against Leeds United

Thomas Tuchel has told his Chelsea forwards to be more clinical in front of goal after their 0-0 draw against Leeds United.

Chelsea drew a blank at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League and squandered several good chances in front of goal.

Kai Havertz had a glorious chance in the second-half but he blasted his effort straight at goalkeeper Ivan Meslier.

Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech also drew blank, whilst Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi couldn't make the difference off the bench as Chelsea had to settle for a point.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel was asked if he wanted and needed more from his attackers. He responded: "If you can split this game in different segments you would maybe answer this question with a clear yes.

READ MORE: Five things we learned from Chelsea's 0-0 draw against Leeds United

"But in my opinion it is not possible so it will always stay a team effort to attack and always be a team effort to defend. We have to admit that we put a lot of pressure up high the pitch, that our strikers never stopped working, that our front line never stops to put intensity and counter pressing.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"So do they always arrive in the freshest moments? No they don’t. of course not in a game like an opponent like Leeds.

"And still I believe we have the quality to use the chances better, to use the moments of half chances and counter attacks better, to create more and be more clinical.

"But it stays our responsibility, my responsibility to create more and to maybe have more big chances, but if we win this game with one or two goals we would talk totally different about it and we will stay focused on the performance."

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel delivers Kai Havertz assessment after Leeds stalemate

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel reveals why Christian Pulisic started for Chelsea against Leeds United

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel confirms why Mateo Kovacic was rested against Leeds United

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube