Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea's Out of Contract Stars

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to his soon-to-be out of contract stars as they prepare for the summer transfer window. 

The Blues could see Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen all leave at the end of the season when their deals expire. 

With new terms yet to have been agreed between them and the club, Tuchel's side could lose some of their key players. 

imago1008820617h

Speaking to the media ahead of their win at Crystal Palace, the German boss sent a message to those of his squad who have not yet agreed a new contract at the club.

"The future of the players I like to be resolved immediately or not to even be in discussion."

Azpilicueta's potential departure would see him leave the west London side after ten years, with the Spanish international being one of the most successful players in the club's history.

Read More

Chelsea are believed to have resumed talks with Rudiger about extending his stay at the World Champions, but nothing has yet been agreed.

imago1009363061h

Christensen has been at the club since 2012 and has worked his way into the first team, winning five trophies with the Blues.

With all three of them playing as central defenders for Chelsea, they have been linked with a number of potential replacements should they leave.

Jules Kounde was close to joining them last summer and despite a move failing to materialise, they could make an approach for him again this year.

Thiago Silva was also out of contract in the summer, but he signed an extension until 2023.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009672607h
News

'I Like to be Resolved' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea's Out of Contract Players

By Rob Calcutt
15 seconds ago
imago1009983280h
News

Romelu Lukaku Sets New Record for Least Touches in Premier League Game

By Rob Calcutt
30 minutes ago
imago1009982833h
News

'Small Number of Chances' - Hakim Ziyech Comments on Chelsea's Tough Win Against Crystal Palace

By Rob Calcutt
1 hour ago
pjimage (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Are Exhausted From Their Club World Cup Trip

By Rob Calcutt
1 hour ago
imago1009566060h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Want to Sign' Real Madrid Defender Eder Militao

By Rob Calcutt
2 hours ago
imago1009983602h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Giving Best Despite Below-Par Performances

By Matt Debono
2 hours ago
imago1009984553h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Reasons for Chelsea's Struggles in Crystal Palace Win

By Matt Debono
3 hours ago
pjimage (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Chelsea's Win Over Crystal Palace as Blues Snatch Late Victory

By Matt Debono
3 hours ago