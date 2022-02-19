'I Like to be Resolved' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea's Out of Contract Players

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to his soon-to-be out of contract stars as they prepare for the summer transfer window.

The Blues could see Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen all leave at the end of the season when their deals expire.

With new terms yet to have been agreed between them and the club, Tuchel's side could lose some of their key players.

Speaking to the media ahead of their win at Crystal Palace, the German boss sent a message to those of his squad who have not yet agreed a new contract at the club.

"The future of the players I like to be resolved immediately or not to even be in discussion."

Azpilicueta's potential departure would see him leave the west London side after ten years, with the Spanish international being one of the most successful players in the club's history.

Chelsea are believed to have resumed talks with Rudiger about extending his stay at the World Champions, but nothing has yet been agreed.

Christensen has been at the club since 2012 and has worked his way into the first team, winning five trophies with the Blues.

With all three of them playing as central defenders for Chelsea, they have been linked with a number of potential replacements should they leave.

Jules Kounde was close to joining them last summer and despite a move failing to materialise, they could make an approach for him again this year.

Thiago Silva was also out of contract in the summer, but he signed an extension until 2023.

