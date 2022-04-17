Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku Ahead of FA Cup Semi-Final

Thomas Tuchel has encouraged Romelu Lukaku to seize the chance if he is given minutes in the FA Cup semi-final as Chelsea face Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Belgian has been out of the team in recent weeks, suffering from injury as Kai Havertz has hit form and replaced him.

Speaking to the press ahead of the FA Cup semi-final, Tuchel sent a message to his number nine and club-record signing.

IMAGO / News Images

Timo Werner has impressed in recent weeks with performances and goals against Southampton and Real Madrid, earning his place back in the starting line-up.

When asked if Lukaku must follow in the German's footsteps, Tuchel agreed and cited the Belgian's big chances against Real Madrid.

He said: “For sure. He had a huge chance against Real Madrid [at home] and things can go so fast. Nobody knows what this goal would have done for us if he had taken his chance with the late header in the first leg.

“It is exactly what he needs to do. Wait, be patient, work hard and put the team first, be ready to help the team, because as a striker you can help within seconds.”

IMAGO / PA Images

The Blues head coach continued to state that things can still change for Lukaku, as strikers can turn around form in a couple of minutes, as Werner has proven.

“Especially for strikers, things can be turned around in minutes, in moments. Whole careers can be upside down and in any direction but always as a striker you can have a chance to put things into your favour, as a substitute or if you have the chance to perform from the beginning," he finalised.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube