    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Edouard Mendy Over Ballon d'Or Nomination Snub

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel hopes Edouard Mendy isn't caught up by not being nominated for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

    Mendy wasn't among the 30-man list revealed earlier this month despite winning the UEFA Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award and being nominated for the Yashin Trophy. 

    Five Chelsea players - Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount and Romelu Lukaku - were nominated for the award, but Mendy was a surprise absentee.

    His performance during their 1-0 win versus Brentford proved his capabilities as the, if not one of, best goalkeeper in world football currently. 

    sipa_35594713

    He was outstanding in west London, keeping the Blues' clean sheet in tact and ensuring they came away from all three points which helped them climb back to the top of the league table.

    And Tuchel was asked about the Senegalese's Ballon d'Or situation post-match at the Brentford Community Stadium.

    What Thomas Tuchel said

    On whether Mendy should've been included in the 30-man list, Tuchel said: "Yes...but no. I’m happy and it is more important that he performs like this than he is on any list.

    "It should not, I hope it does not, bother him because it does not bother me too much and it seems like he is not influenced by that which is a good thing.

    sipa_35594756

    "I think that we could be on that list as a whole team because we won that trophy as a team and if we have five names or six names I have the feeling we won it as 21 guys and everybody played his role. That’s how football works.

    "Today we relied heavily on him again. He is the guy he is and everybody is so happy for him that he can help us. So everything is good."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35594756
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Edouard Mendy Over Ballon d'Or Nomination Snub

    2 minutes ago
    sipa_35594081
    News

    Romelu Lukaku Was Tired & Isolated vs Brentford, Says Thomas Tuchel

    7 hours ago
    sipa_35593815
    News

    'I'm Very Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Ben Chilwell After Brentford Win

    7 hours ago
    sipa_35594081
    News

    'He's Been Fantastic' - Callum Hudson-Odoi Comments on Teammate Romelu Lukaku

    8 hours ago
    sipa_35594772
    News

    'It Was a Tough Game' - Malang Sarr Speaks After Brentford Win

    8 hours ago
    sipa_35594781
    News

    'I Think Chelsea Can Win the Title' - Gary Neville Comments on Chelsea's Title Hopes After Brentford Win

    8 hours ago
    sipa_35594713
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Lauds Trevoh Chalobah & Malang Sarr After Showing Trust in Duo in Brentford Win

    8 hours ago
    sipa_35594781
    News

    Revealed: Why Jorginho & Mason Mount Were Benched by Thomas Tuchel in Brentford Win

    9 hours ago