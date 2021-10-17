Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Edouard Mendy Over Ballon d'Or Nomination Snub

Thomas Tuchel hopes Edouard Mendy isn't caught up by not being nominated for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

Mendy wasn't among the 30-man list revealed earlier this month despite winning the UEFA Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award and being nominated for the Yashin Trophy.

Five Chelsea players - Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount and Romelu Lukaku - were nominated for the award, but Mendy was a surprise absentee.

His performance during their 1-0 win versus Brentford proved his capabilities as the, if not one of, best goalkeeper in world football currently.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He was outstanding in west London, keeping the Blues' clean sheet in tact and ensuring they came away from all three points which helped them climb back to the top of the league table.

And Tuchel was asked about the Senegalese's Ballon d'Or situation post-match at the Brentford Community Stadium.

What Thomas Tuchel said

On whether Mendy should've been included in the 30-man list, Tuchel said: "Yes...but no. I’m happy and it is more important that he performs like this than he is on any list.

"It should not, I hope it does not, bother him because it does not bother me too much and it seems like he is not influenced by that which is a good thing.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"I think that we could be on that list as a whole team because we won that trophy as a team and if we have five names or six names I have the feeling we won it as 21 guys and everybody played his role. That’s how football works.

"Today we relied heavily on him again. He is the guy he is and everybody is so happy for him that he can help us. So everything is good."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube