Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Man City & Liverpool Over Chelsea's Trophy Winning Season

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to Manchester City and Liverpool as the Blues remain the only side to have won a trophy so far this season.

This comes ahead of the Blues' Carabao Cup final clash against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on Sunday.

Speaking to the press, via Fred Caldeira, Tuchel stated that 'lots of people' would like to be in Chelsea's place this season.

imago1009795453h

This comes after criticism of their poor form, which has seen them fall 13 points behind Manchester City in the hunt for the Premier League title this season.

Chelsea lifted the Club World Cup earlier in the month, adding to their UEFA Champions League victory of last season and UEFA Super Cup triumph earlier in the season.

Read More

Speaking to the press, Tuchel stated that lots of people want to be in the same place as the Blues.

"Because, let's be honest, lots of people would like to be in our place so that's why it's good to stay positive and look upfront," he said. 

imago1009784380h

The German head coach continued to state that it is not the time for Chelsea to get frustrated at the moment.

"Right now, we try not to get caught up in frustration because there is no need for frustration. In the moment we are very hard to beat, we are third in Premier League, we are in every competition. We have already two titles, one this season," he said.

"But there is things to improve so we allow ourselves to retry to focus on the positive sides to be a bit more positive in this kind of challenge where we are."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

pjimage (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Man City & Liverpool Over Chelsea's Trophy Winning Season

By Nick Emms
56 seconds ago
pjimage (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel: No Need for Chelsea Frustration Depsite Poor Performances

By Nick Emms
30 minutes ago
imago1009765828h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Leading Race for Leeds United Star Raphinha

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1004950363h
News

Revealed: The UEFA Decision That Could Affect Chelsea if They Reach Champions League Final

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1002376160h
Features/Opinions

Comment: The Pros and Cons of Eden Hazard's Potential Chelsea Homecoming

By Nick Emms
2 hours ago
imago1009244514h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Remain Interested in LOSC Lille's Jonathan David

By Nick Emms
2 hours ago
imago1008956551h
News

Lille boss Jocelyn Gourvennec Delivers Verdict on Chelsea Ahead of Champions League Tie

By Matt Debono
3 hours ago
imago1009904532h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Holding Eden Hazard Talks With Real Madrid Over Loan Move

By Matt Debono
4 hours ago