Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Man City & Liverpool Over Chelsea's Trophy Winning Season

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to Manchester City and Liverpool as the Blues remain the only side to have won a trophy so far this season.

This comes ahead of the Blues' Carabao Cup final clash against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on Sunday.

Speaking to the press, via Fred Caldeira, Tuchel stated that 'lots of people' would like to be in Chelsea's place this season.

This comes after criticism of their poor form, which has seen them fall 13 points behind Manchester City in the hunt for the Premier League title this season.

Chelsea lifted the Club World Cup earlier in the month, adding to their UEFA Champions League victory of last season and UEFA Super Cup triumph earlier in the season.

Speaking to the press, Tuchel stated that lots of people want to be in the same place as the Blues.

"Because, let's be honest, lots of people would like to be in our place so that's why it's good to stay positive and look upfront," he said.



The German head coach continued to state that it is not the time for Chelsea to get frustrated at the moment.

"Right now, we try not to get caught up in frustration because there is no need for frustration. In the moment we are very hard to beat, we are third in Premier League, we are in every competition. We have already two titles, one this season," he said.

"But there is things to improve so we allow ourselves to retry to focus on the positive sides to be a bit more positive in this kind of challenge where we are."

