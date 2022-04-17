Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to New Chelsea Owners Ahead of Takeover

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to the new owners of the Blues ahead of the upcoming takeover as final bids were submitted for the club.

The Ricketts Family Investment Group withdrew their offer, leaving Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium and Stephen Pagliuca as the final three.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace, via Daily Mail, Tuchel has sent a message to the next owners.

imago1008121614h

When asked about the the investment of new owners into the Cobham academy, Tuchel urged them to continue to prioritise bringing through young stars once new owners are in place.

He said: "I hope for them, the academy is as important as it is for us and the supporters. It’s what makes any team special if you have the mix between players from abroad and players from the academy.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I can force nobody to do what from my point is necessary. Chelsea academy is a big part of this club and is a huge investment by Roman Abramovich, and the women are as well. 

"Chelsea are much more than only the first team, so I can only think that everybody sees that and takes care of it. I think there is a lot of other investment needed and I personally think it is worth it and I think the board will tell anybody who buys this club the same thing."

imago1008819397h

The Blues have seen a string of world class talent come through their ranks in recent years with Mason Mount, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi becoming key members of Tuchels side.

With Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja impressing on loan, the duo could become the latest pair to break into the first team next season whilst Levi Colwill has also impressed at Huddersfield.

The Blues boss has made it clear, he wants to keep the good times coming and players rolling through from the academy to Chelsea's first team.

imago1011266357h
