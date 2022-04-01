Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to prospective new owners, the Ricketts family, after fan backlash regarding their bid for the Club being shortlisted.

The family have been named in the final four along with Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca's parties.

And now, Tuchel has sent a message to the Ricketts family as their bid remain unpopular with Chelsea fans.

IMAGO / PA Images

It has been reported that the UK Government are reportedly worried about the controversy surrounding the Ricketts family's bid after they have come under criticism from Chelsea fans, who have stated the #NoToRicketts campaign following past and recent comments made by family members in regards to race, religion and other matters.

A petition has been started to campaign against their bid, with fans also organising protests outside Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

When asked about the controversy, as quoted by Adam Newson, Tuchel said: "You have to face the consequences if you are responsible for these kind of quotes.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

"You have to face the consequences. If one of the consequences is the fans do a protest or give their opinions you have to deal with it.

"I hope it will not disturb the team and the fans who support remember we have a team who is challenging in three competitions in a crucial moment of the season and don’t distract them in their approach to the stadium or in the stadium during the game."

The Blues face Brentford on Saturday, with protests scheduled before the match by fan groups but Chelsea will be hoping to keep up their fine form on-the-pitch as they had won six matches in a row prior to the international break.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube