Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to his striker Romelu Lukaku after the forward bagged a brace against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The Belgian scored from the penalty spot before finishing to add a second past Jose Sa in Chelsea's 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Blues' clash against Leeds United, via the Mirror, Tuchel discussed Lukaku's performance and sent him a message to trust himself in the upcoming matches.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

When asked about Lukaku's goalscoring abilities, Tuchel told the forward to trust himself and the goals will come.

He said: “Romelu has been scoring goals since he was six years old. It is in his body. This is what I tell him all the time - trust your body, trust your brain, trust your instincts. You never forget how to score, but he needs a spark and hopefully this (performance against Wolvers) was it.

“Many strikers once they start thinking it is not a good thing because they should trust their instincts. It starts a cycle where it is hard to climb out. But Romelu is very committed in training, and as a team player. That is what we love about him. No ego at all.”

Chelsea are entering the business end of the season, with Saturday's FA Cup final providing the Blues with a chance to add another trophy to their season and Lukaku will be hoping to keep up his impressive form when handed the opportunity to lead the line for his club.

