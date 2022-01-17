'It’s a Team Sport' - Thomas Tuchel Issues Message to Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to Romelu Lukaku amid his recent poor run of form for the club.

The Blues striker returned to west London for a club record fee in the summer but has failed to have had as big of an impact at the European Champions as he did at his former club Inter Milan.

He also struggled in front of goal during their recent game away at Manchester City, in which they lost 1-0 against the Premier League leaders.

IMAGO / Sportimage

When speaking to the media ahead of his side's trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday night, Tuchel sent a message to the Belgian striker as he looks to score against the Seagulls once again this season, and dismissed the need to change style in order to suit him more.

“No, we do everything to help him. It is absolutely the wrong question because it is focusing on one player.

"He is a key player and we want him to be a key player but this is for me the wrong approach. This is what we do by the way constantly, for any player. It’s a team sport, not about ten players serving one player.

"This is not Chelsea or football. Every player serves one team, this will never change. ”

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea last faced Brighton at the end of December, with the score finishing 1-1 after Danny Welbeck's late equaliser at Stamford Bridge.

Doubts over Lukaku's future at the club have also been raised after his controversial interview with Sky Sport Italia.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube