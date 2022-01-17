Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Romelu Lukaku Amid Inter Milan Rumours

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to Romelu Lukaku amid his recent poor run of form for the club. 

The Blues striker returned to west London for a club record fee in the summer but has failed to have had as big of an impact at the European Champions as he did at his former club Inter Milan. 

He also struggled in front of goal during their recent game away at Manchester City, in which they lost 1-0 against the Premier League leaders. 

imago1009129763h

When speaking to the media ahead of his side's trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday night, Tuchel sent a message to the Belgian striker as he looks to score against the Seagulls once again this season, and dismissed the need to change style in order to suit him more.

“No, we do everything to help him. It is absolutely the wrong question because it is focusing on one player. 

Read More

"He is a key player and we want him to be a key player but this is for me the wrong approach. This is what we do by the way constantly, for any player. It’s a team sport, not about ten players serving one player. 

"This is not Chelsea or football. Every player serves one team, this will never change. ”

imago1009145775h

Chelsea last faced Brighton at the end of December, with the score finishing 1-1 after Danny Welbeck's late equaliser at Stamford Bridge.

Doubts over Lukaku's future at the club have also been raised after his controversial interview with Sky Sport Italia.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009129449h
News

'It’s a Team Sport' - Thomas Tuchel Issues Message to Romelu Lukaku

57 seconds ago
imago1009129763h
News

'The Fans Need to Know' - Thomas Tuchel Calls for More Transparency in Premier League Postponements

30 minutes ago
imago1009078931h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Admission Regarding Armando Broja's Chelsea Future Amid Southampton Interest

1 hour ago
imago1009114708h
News

'Expecting a Tough Match' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Brighton's Strengths Ahead of Clash

1 hour ago
imago1009114708h
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash With Brighton

1 hour ago
imago1008903974h
Transfer News

Revealed: Why Levi Colwill Will Not be Recalled to Chelsea From Huddersfield Loan

1 hour ago
pjimage (9)
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Brighton

1 hour ago
imago1006143605h
News

Bukayo Saka Reveals Chelsea Interest Before Joining Arsenal as Youngster

2 hours ago