Thomas Tuchel Not Frustrated with Timo Werner Despite Offside Habit

Thomas Tuchel insists he isn’t frustrated with Chelsea forward Timo Werner, despite his knack for being offside continuing to be a consistent theme in his game in recent weeks.

Werner was criticised during Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Manchester City on Saturday at the Etihad after being seen standing offside on several occasions, however he did earn the assist for Marcos Alonso’s winner which sealed a stoppage time win for the Blues.

It has been a difficult year for the German in his debut season in the Premier League, but Tuchel is continuing to keep faith in the forward but knows there is plenty to work on for Werner to improve.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

What Thomas Tuchel said on Timo Werner

"No frustrations so far. We can improve on that and we will improve on that,” said Tuchel on Werner tending to not beat the offside trap. “He will learn from it. Maybe do not take too many risks, maybe take a bit more care about his starting position and there is room for improvement.

“But still, it is one of his strengths to play on the edge, to give our opponent defenders always something to think about: how high the line is, how deep you have to drop because of his speed.

"Don’t forget he was the guy who gave the assist in the last minute of extra time. He was again directly involved with a short run, one on one and a good cut back. So, this is for me the most important. He is involved in our chances and still room for improvement that’s the way you want it."

