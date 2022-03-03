Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to attackers Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku after their FA Cup win against Luton Town.

The Blues beat the Hatters 3-2 on Wednesday evening, with both the German and Belgian getting onto the scoresheet in the second half.

Victory at Kenilworth Road means Chelsea are now in the quarter-finals of the competition for the third season running.

Speaking to the media after the match, via football.london, Tuchel had a message for the attacking duo as they look to progress further in the competition.

"We want them to play with full focus and take this seriously because this is where you grow in confidence, where you can get your confidence.

"Timo did very well and Romelu got his goal so it's only positive.

"On the other hand, this is why they are here in cup matches like this when it's hard to show permanently you're the better team or all your qualities, you need to show the little moments to go through and then forget the game because you're into the draw for the next round."

Luton went 1-0 up against Chelsea after just two minutes, as Reece Burke headed in from a Luke Berry free-kick.

Saul Niguez scored his first ever goal for the club to equalise for his side, but the Hatters regained the lead just before half time thanks to Harry Cornick.

However, Werner and Lukaku were both on hand to secure Chelsea the win in the game's latter stages.

