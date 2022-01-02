'We Believe in Us' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Strong Message Ahead of Tough Liverpool Test

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a strong message to fans ahead of their Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues, who are currently second in the league, will be hosting the third placed Reds at Stamford Bridge in both sides' opening game of 2022.

Sunday's fixture is already being overshadowed with controversy as Romelu Lukaku is set to be dropped from the squad amid his recent comments suggesting he is unhappy with his situation at the club.

IMAGO / Focus Images

In an interview ahead of the game, via Football Daily, Tuchel seemed confident in his side ahead of their fixture.

"We believe in us, we believe in the players.

"We believe in the strength and the performance and output that we can produce in any match."

Despite only losing one game since the end of September in all competitions, Tuchel's side have struggled for form in recent weeks with multiple injury woes affecting their performances on the pitch.

IMAGO / PA Images

They will be without their club record signing Lukaku against Liverpool too, with the German boss dropping the Belgian international from the squad after his recent comments.

In an interview with Sky Sport Italia conducted early on in December, the striker revealed he is unhappy at the club as he said: "Physically I'm fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine.

"But I'm not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another module, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up."

