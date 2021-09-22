September 22, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Sends Strong Selection Message to Chelsea Squad

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has sent a selection message to his squad following his side's 3-0 victory over Tottenham at the weekend.

The Blues will be looking to shuffle their pack ahead of their Carabao Cup third-round clash against Aston Villa with crucial ties against Juventus and Manchester City looming.

After sealing UEFA Super Cup glory by beating Villarreal on penalties in August, Thomas Tuchel's side have made a strong start to the season as they sit joint-top of the Premier League alongside Liverpool.

Speaking ahead of their clash against Villa on Wednesday evening, Tuchel spoke about his selection criteria and how the age of his players doesn't factor into their chances of being named in the starting-XI.

"I don’t look at age, we just look at performances," said the German boss.

"We don’t care if you are super young or a bit older like Thiago (Silva). This does not matter."

The Blues have added Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Bettinelli and Saul Niguez to their ranks to try and challenge on all fronts following their European success last term.

With the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner challenging first-team regulars Kai Havertz and Mason Mount for minutes, the west London side have enough strength in-depth to compete for major trophies.

