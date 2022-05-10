Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to his players ahead of Todd Boehly's first transfer window as owner of the club.

This comes as a takeover is expected to be completed by the end of May, with Boehly's consortium reaching an agreement to become the next owners of Chelsea.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Tuchel has sent a message to his players ahead of the first transfer window under new ownership.

Several first team stars have been linked with moves away, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen set to depart to La Liga as their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Cesar Azpilicueta has heavily been linked with a move to Barcelona, with it believed that he had a verbal agreement with Xavi's side before having his Chelsea contract extended.

Furthermore, Romelu Lukaku's future was in doubt before he bagged a brace against Wolves, with the Belgian receiving a significant amount of time out of the starting line-up under Tuchel.

The Chelsea boss refused to be dragged into questions on the forward after the match as he said: "Everybody has, I know you're very keen on Romelu questions but everyone has and today he delivered and next game is on."

Since then, Tuchel sent a message to his players regarding their future, with N'Golo Kante and Jorginho both out of contract in 2023.

When asked about the future of his first team stars, Tuchel said: "Yeah but it's always like this at the end of the season, no?

"It's not easier that we don't know what is going on the transfer market and what our possibilities in acting and not acting. If you sign for Chelsea and play on this kind of level - part of it is that it is not always easy and not always enjoyable. It's tough, it's tiring, it's draining and that's what you need to accept and it's what we demand from everyone."

