Thomas Tuchel Sends UK Government Message After Latest Boris Johnson Call to Chelsea Fans

Thomas Tuchel has questioned Boris Johnson and the Government's priorities after they asked Chelsea fans to stop chanting Roman Abramovich's name.

Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK Government as they claimed to have evidence that linked him to the Russian-state and Vladimir Putin.

Chelsea is now up for sale and in the process of being sold, but they are running under a special licence which has come under criticism for being too restrictive for the Club to operate properly. 

“We recognise the strength of feeling around people's clubs," said a spokesperson for Johnson. "But that does not excuse behaviour which is completely inappropriate at this time.

“I think people can show passion and support for their club without resorting to that sort of stuff.”

Tuchel was asked about the Prime Minister's calls and told him to sort his priorities out considering the 'important subjects' going on the world.

“I heard about it some minutes ago," responded Tuchel to the statement.

"I don’t know if in these times this is the most important subject to be discussed in parliament. If fans chants need to be discussed in parliament, maybe we need to worry about the priorities of discussions there, but okay. No need to comment from me. We have far more urgent things to discuss and handle.”

Chelsea will be backed by a large following in Lille on Wednesday night, however they won't be allowed more than a couple hundred of fans at Middlesbrough on Saturday, after the Government denied them of selling more tickets.

