Thomas Tuchel Sends Warning to Chelsea's Quarter Final Opponents After Champions League Victory

Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to Chelsea's quarter final opponents ahead of Friday's Champions League draw, stating that he wants his side to be the team nobody wants to play against in the competition.

Chelsea progressed to the next round after a comfortable 4-1 victory on aggregrate against LOSC Lille in the round of 16.

Speaking after the match, via football.london, Tuchel sent a message to their next opponents as he stated that he wants to be the team nobody wants to face.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He said: "I want us to be the team nobody wants to play. This is the role we see ourselves in this round of eight. It's a big step to do it again, again, and again. We fight for the top four places in the toughest league maybe in the world right now and we fight in the last eight again.

"So this brings out the best in us and we want to be the team nobody wants to play against. So let's see what happens."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Lille opened the scoring on the night, with Burak Yilmaz firing a penalty into the back of the net after VAR awarded the spot kick due to Jorginho's handball in the box - giving the French side some hope as they looked to mount a comeback.

However in stoppage time at the end of the first half, Christian Pulisic was on hand to equalise for his side as he scored from a tight angle.

Cesar Azpilicueta then gave his side the lead with around 20 minutes left on the clock, scoring from a Mason Mount cross as the Chelsea captain secured their place in the quarter finals.

Elsewhere; Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Villarreal, Manchester City and Liverpool qualified and Chelsea will face one of these in the next round.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube