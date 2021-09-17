Thomas Tuchel Sends Warning to Chelsea's Title Rivals Man City & Man United

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to his title rivals, admitting that his side are not at their best but are still picking up results.

The Blues remain unbeaten, having drawn one and won three of their open Premier League matches.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Tuchel sent a message to his rivals.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He said: "I did not expect us to be at our top level in early September and after this particular pre-season. A long Coronavirus period, after the national break I did not expect the very best game from us as a team.

"For me at the moment it is more important that we are competitive and show a certain mentality and that we play relentlessly, have the belief to overcome difficult periods within games."

The Blues were not on their 'top level' in their last two matches, against Aston Villa and Zenit as they won 3-0 and 1-0 respectively.

Discussing those matches, Tuchel continued: "We have to admit that Aston Villa and Zenit played on the top level. This is what we have to accept and respect, opponents are strong and competitions are hard. It is a good thing that we are able to win. It is tough for us to win at the moment, things are not easy but it is nothing to worry about.

"We have things to improve in the rhythm of the game, in the understanding of the rhythm and the acceleration in the counter pressing after ball losses. There is stuff to improve."

However, with his Chelsea side having two days extra rest than Tottenham as they played on Tuesday rather than Spurs' Thursday, Tuchel is happy.

"Today we had a fantastic training session and used the time together to prepare and focus on these things," he stated. "It is a good thing when we are able to win and not by pure luck. When you are able to compete, fight through hard matches and everyone is aware that we can and have to improve.

"This is where we are right now. We still have a long way, the season has just started. It is not a surprise that the engine is not running as smooth as maybe in the end of last season. It takes it’s time. I feel we are very competitive on a high level."

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

The boss delivered a final message to Chelsea's title rivals.

"In the moment everyone is aware we can do better, we are not bad but can do better. In some periods of the game we have very good periods but we have to admit that teams came very well prepared."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube