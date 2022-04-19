Thomas Tuchel Sends Warning to Chelsea's Upcoming Opponents

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a warning to the Blues' opponents ahead of their Premier League clash against Arsenal.

Tuchel's men come into the match on the back of three consecutive victories over Southampton, Real Madrid and Crystal Palace.

Speaking ahead of the clash on Wednesday, Tuchel has sent a message to Chelsea's upcoming opponents.

IMAGO / Action Plus

When asked about Chelsea losing focus as they are eight points clear of Manchester United in fifth place in the Premier League, Tuchel encouraged his team to continue to fight.

He said: I am a bit afraid that I don’t share your opinion about what is sure and what is not! Sure we don’t become second, sure we don’t finish fourth - I’m not sure about it until the season is finished. We will fight hard."

The Blues head coach continued to discuss the upcoming matches for his side, who go on a run of Premier League games ahead of the May 14 FA Cup final against Liverpool.

IMAGO / PA Images

"We have a crucial four matches coming in another short period of time within like two weeks - Arsenal, West Ham, Man United, Everton," he said.

"Crucial matches given the task where we want to be and what we want to achieve. I agree with you that it is a big challenge in terms of physical challenge but also mentally to now dive in the next competition and in the main competition - Premier League. Given the fact it seems like things are pretty safe but they can turn so, so quickly with the schedule. We want to play a physical game again tomorrow, want to demand again from the team."

A victory will see Chelsea extend their gap as they aim to finish in third position this season.

