Todd Boehly is planning to mark his Chelsea arrival with A-list signings this summer, according to reports.

After signing the purchase agreement late on Friday night, confirmed in the early hours of Saturday morning, Boehly and his consortium went one step closer to finalising the takeover of Chelsea.

Boehly was in the stands for Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Wolves in the Premier League, which saw the American have his head in his hands after Conor Coady's stoppage time goal to seal a comeback for the visitors despite Romelu Lukaku's brace putting the Blues two goals up.

He went from joy to shock, like boss Tuchel did on the touchline, who confirmed he was yet to speak to the set-to-be new owner of the club.

"No I haven't met him (Todd Boehly) yet," as quoted by BBC Sport. "It is of course important but out of my hands so I do not know when it will be completed."

Boehly plans to speak with Tuchel, as well as Emma Hayes, over the footballing priorities and ideas for their respective sides this summer.

Contracts for Reece James and Mason Mount are high up on the agenda, however there is much more to come from the new owners, as per the Mail.

The consortium are expected to push for A-list signings this summer at Chelsea to announce their arrival, and are keen to begin work as soon as possible.



Jules Kounde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Declan Rice have all been linked, but it remains to be seen how Boehly will spend any money this summer.

