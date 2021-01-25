NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Thomas Tuchel set to become new Chelsea manager

Thomas Tuchel is set to become the new Chelsea manager, taking over from Frank Lampard. 

The former PSG boss is expected to be announced as the new Blues boss once Lampard's departure has been confirmed.

As per various sources, Tuchel will be appointed as soon as Lampard's exit is announced. 

The players have been told not to report to the training ground until Monday afternoon. 

Lampard's 18 month reign comes to an end after a 3-1 victory against Luton Town, but it appears the 2-0 defeat to Leicester City was the final straw. 

As per the Athletic, owner Roman Abramovich is keen to bring Tuchel to Stamford Bridge and he will join fellow Germans Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Antonio Rudiger in west London. 

