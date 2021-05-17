Chelsea Team News to Face Leicester City: Christensen and Kovacic Set to Return for Blues

Thomas Tuchel has delivered the Chelsea team news to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday evening.

Chelsea will be seeking revenge on the Foxes at Stamford Bridge following the 1-0 defeat to Brendan Rodgers' side at Wembley in the FA Cup final on Saturday evening.

It's back to league action and the final two games of the 2020/21 season. It's far from over with the race for top four well and truly alive.

Chelsea can't afford no slip ups and Tuchel will be needing his squad to perform at their highest level to bag three points to move them to within just one game of clinching Champions League qualification.

Tuchel had a fully fit squad for the Wembley clash despite Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen not making the squad for the final.

And he has, again, a clean bill of health and a full team to select from for the league clash against Leicester on Tuesday.

What Thomas Tuchel said on team news

Tuchel was asked on Tammy Abraham's absence and understands the frustration on those missing out.

The Chelsea head coach hinted that Christensen and Kovacic would return to the side on Tuesday night, meaning more players will be left out of the squad.

"It's just the amount of people I can nominate for a game. I decided to start with Timo as the nine and we had Ollie and Kai who can play as a nine. It's not personal," Tuchel told the media on Abraham's absence for the final.

"Kova wasn't in the squad and when he comes back maybe I have to eliminate Andreas Christensen because of the number of players.

Everyone deserves to be in the squad. I understand his frustration and it wasn't the first time. We have other guys in the same situation. This isn't the moment to complain and explain too much. It's the moment to live in the moment as these are the decisive to weeks of the season."

