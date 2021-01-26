Thomas Tuchel set to lead Chelsea training on Tuesday ahead of Wolves clash

Thomas Tuchel will take charge of Chelsea's training session on Tuesday afternoon, it has been revealed.

After Chelsea parted company with Frank Lampard on Monday morning following an 18-month spell in charge due to recent results and performances not matching expectation, the attention turned to Tuchel who is now set to take over at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel's appointment is imminent and David Ornstein of the Athletic has now revealed that the German is scheduled to fly to London on Tuesday and will lead the training session at Cobham.

Chelsea's preparations will be short ahead of their Premier League match against Wolves on Wednesday in west London.

And they'll be hoping to turn their dismal league form around, five defeats in their last eight, a major factor in Lampard's dismissal at the start of the week.

As per the report, Covid-19 tests and work permits have been sorted by the club for Tuchel's arrival which will see him bring three staff members with him.

Tuchel is set to sign an 18-month deal at Chelsea, with a one-year option that both parties can take.

He will meet his squad for the first time prior to the Blues training on Tuesday.

Chelsea are hoping Tuchel can be on the bench against Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

All that is left is for Tuchel's arrival to be made official.

