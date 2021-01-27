Thomas Tuchel set to play three-back system in first Chelsea game in charge

Thomas Tuchel will manage his first game in charge of Chelsea on Wednesday evening against Wolves in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel was appointed less than 24 hours before his first game in charge, arriving on an initial 18-month contract.

He took charge of training for the first time at Cobham in a delayed session on Tuesday evening as he met his squad for the first time.

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

And on Wednesday, he will manage the Blues in the Stamford Bridge dugout against Wolves, and he will be looking to get off to a winning start to life in charge of the Blues.

And it has been revealed by Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, that Tuchel will opt to use a three-back system in first game in charge.

This will see wing-backs used, however according to a report, Marcos Alonso will not be starting for the Blues, while Callum Hudson-Odoi is set for a starting role.

Tuchel spoke ahead of the match stating his delight at being the new boss of Chelsea.

"It’s hard to explain," said Tuchel to the official Chelsea website.

"My life was turned upside down in the past three days or so! It feels amazing to the new head coach of Chelsea and I’m really excited to be here.

"Me and my staff had the feeling that this was too good an opportunity not to take and personally I felt this was a chance I could not let go away.

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"We could not miss this opportunity to be part of this club and to be part of the Chelsea family. To work with this squad and compete in the toughest league in the Premier League and of course the Champions League is something we are excited to take on.

"I met with the team yesterday and worked with them last night, so it was good to get straight to work and we are ready for a difficult game tonight. I’m super happy to be here and really excited to get to work."

