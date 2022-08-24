Thomas Tuchel Set To Sit Out Leicester City Match

Thomas Tuchel will miss Chelsea's game against Leicester City this weekend after his actions during the Tottenham game were deemed unacceptable by the FA.

Tuchel was not expected to be on the touchline for the game against Leeds United last Sunday, but his ban was suspended due to there being no written reasons for his punishment.

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch was not happy last weekend when he heard the news that Tuchel would remain on the sideline for their game, saying he was "disappointed" that they allowed him to be on the bench.

"There is a simple rule in football. Whether it's soccer or football, if you get a red card you can't play the next match."

Tuchel and Antonio Conte clashed at the end of the Tottenham game two weeks ago during their full-time handshake which led to staff and players from both sides coming together.

Tuchel and Conte clash IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

During the post-match press conference, Tuchel then claimed it "would be better" if Anthony Taylor didn't referee Chelsea matches in the future, after he was accused of getting some key decisions wrong during the game, including not sending off Cristian Romero for pulling Marc Cucurella's hair prior to a Spurs corner.

Cucurella argues with the assistant referee after the Tottenham game IMAGO / PA Images

The FA's independent commission has today given the expected written reasons Tuchel's sideline ban for the events during the aftermath of the Battle of the Bridge and it now looks like Tuchel's assistants Arno Michels and Zsolt Low will take to the dugout this weekend in the German's absence.

The touchline ban that is now expected to be put into force this weekend can still be suspended further by Chelsea, but only if the club decides to appeal the FA's decision.

