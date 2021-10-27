'This Is the Next Step' - Thomas Tuchel Sets Challenge for Andreas Christensen

    • October 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Sets Challenge for Andreas Christensen at Chelsea

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has set a challenge for defender Andreas Christensen.

    The centre-back has been at the club since 2013 and a successful loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach has guided him into the first team squad at the Blues. 

    He was also a crucial part of the the side's Champions League success last season, as he was substituted on for the injured Thiago Silva in the final. 

    sipa_35593230 (2)

    When speaking to the official Chelsea website, Tuchel commented on what the Danish international can do next to step up his game, saying: "He needs to use his elbows. 

    "Not in real life but make yourself strong on the position you are, don't rely only on the support from outside. Trust yourself. From here you go. This is the next step."

    Christensen was unavailable for Chelsea's Carabao Cup fixture against Southampton on Tuesday evening, in which they drew 1-1 in normal time before progressing to the quarter-finals via a penalty shootout.

    He did however net his first goal for the club last week, scoring after just nine minutes in the Champions League tie against Malmo.

    sipa_34596359

    The 25-year-old has made ten appearances so far this season, continuing to be one of the club's most consistent players.

    Despite only featuring 27 times in the previous campaign, he was a key member of the first team squad that eventually secured a top four finish and their second ever Champions League title.

    Although he was injured on Tuesday, Christensen should be available for Chelsea's Premier League fixture away at Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

