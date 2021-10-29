Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Sets Christian Pulisic Chelsea Return Date Following Ankle Injury

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has set a date for when he hopes Christian Pulisic will be available for selection.

    The 23-year-old returned to training this week with the rest of his Blues teammates after he was pictured on Thursday at Cobham following seven weeks out.

    Pulisic has had several setbacks on his road to recovery but made a big step when joining the rest of the first-team squad for training after training on his own. 

    sipa_34577586 (3)

    It was unlikely that the American would be available to face Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon at St. James' Park in the Premier League, news which Tuchel confirmed in his pre-match press conference. 

    "Christian Pulisic did join training in the last two sessions but it is too early," admitted Tuchel.

    Read More

    Although the winger won't be ready for the trip to Tyneside, Tuchel offered the date he hoped Pulisic could return to the Chelsea side. 

    "With Christian Pulisic, we are looking forward to the Burnley match. If it all goes right, he should be in the squad for the Burnley match and ready to play.”

    sipa_34576825 (13)

    Chelsea face Burnley on October 6 at Stamford Bridge. If Pulisic does return and plays, it will be his first minutes since the opening day of the season win over Crystal Palace on August 14. 

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_34577586 (3)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Eyeing Burnley Clash for Christian Pulisic's Return

    34 seconds ago
    pjimage (48)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Rely on Mendy and Kepa Too Much

    30 minutes ago
    Tuchel cover 1
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Makes Jorginho Admission as He Demands Goals From His Chelsea Side

    55 minutes ago
    sipa_35706419
    Match Coverage

    Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Newcastle United: Kante Returns as Hudson-Odoi Starts in Attack

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35707917
    News

    Chelsea Handed Fitness Boost as Four Stars Return for Newcastle Trip

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35607499
    Match Coverage

    Preview: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35371905 (3)
    News

    Chelsea Handed Mateo Kovacic Blow: Tuchel Rules Midfielder Out for 'Some Weeks' With Hamstring Injury

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35324149
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Rules Chelsea Quartet Out of Newcastle Encounter

    3 hours ago