Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Eyeing Burnley Clash for Christian Pulisic's Return

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has set a date for when he hopes Christian Pulisic will be available for selection.

The 23-year-old returned to training this week with the rest of his Blues teammates after he was pictured on Thursday at Cobham following seven weeks out.

Pulisic has had several setbacks on his road to recovery but made a big step when joining the rest of the first-team squad for training after training on his own.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It was unlikely that the American would be available to face Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon at St. James' Park in the Premier League, news which Tuchel confirmed in his pre-match press conference.

"Christian Pulisic did join training in the last two sessions but it is too early," admitted Tuchel.

Although the winger won't be ready for the trip to Tyneside, Tuchel offered the date he hoped Pulisic could return to the Chelsea side.

"With Christian Pulisic, we are looking forward to the Burnley match. If it all goes right, he should be in the squad for the Burnley match and ready to play.”

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea face Burnley on October 6 at Stamford Bridge. If Pulisic does return and plays, it will be his first minutes since the opening day of the season win over Crystal Palace on August 14.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube